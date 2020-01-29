Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,366,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

