Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Net sales growth of ~0-1% (~$4.48-4.57 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 3,716,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

