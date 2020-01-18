Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.36

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 21132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market cap of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

