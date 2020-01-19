Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) Trading Up 0.1%

Axel Springer SE (OTCMKTS:AXELF) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.18, approximately 756 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

Axel Springer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXELF)

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

