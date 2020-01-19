Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00.

Axion Ventures Company Profile (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

