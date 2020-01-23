Axis Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,859% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth $65,303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,652,000 after purchasing an additional 812,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,036,000 after purchasing an additional 249,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

AXS stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

