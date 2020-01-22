AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Shares Up 20.3%

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM)’s stock price shot up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.36, 79,610 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 340% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million and a PE ratio of -116.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

AXMIN (CVE:AXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AXMIN Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

