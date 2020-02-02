AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 180,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,176. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?