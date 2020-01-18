Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.45. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. 339,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,805. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

