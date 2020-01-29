Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,000 shares of company stock worth $27,066,758. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

