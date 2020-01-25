Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

AXNX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 488,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.69. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raphael Wisniewski sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 135,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $4,266,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,000 shares of company stock worth $26,561,058. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com