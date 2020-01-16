Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ AXGT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 6,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,808. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Equities research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

