Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Update

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 945,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

AXGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

