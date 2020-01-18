Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, 107,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 143,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?