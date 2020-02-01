Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYTU. ValuEngine lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

AYTU opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Aytu Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

