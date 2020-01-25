Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 252,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

