Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

AZUL stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Azul has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a return on equity of 196.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

