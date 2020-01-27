Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 16,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

