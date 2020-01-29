Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.