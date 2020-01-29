AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,877. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

