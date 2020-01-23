AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

