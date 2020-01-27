AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. AZZ has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

