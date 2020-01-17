B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.52

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $269.52 and traded as low as $265.15. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 5,749 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($397.16). Also, insider Brian Marsh acquired 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £10,115.82 ($13,306.79). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,200.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks