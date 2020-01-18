B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NRZ opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Residential Investment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

