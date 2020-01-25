B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

