B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after buying an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

