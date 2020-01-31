B. Riley Comments on Arch Coal Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $10.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NYSE ARCH opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $827.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

