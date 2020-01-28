B. Riley Comments on Banc of California Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.24 million, a P/E ratio of 559.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Liquidity