B. Riley Comments on Cytosorbents Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

