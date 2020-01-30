B. Riley Comments on Finjan Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finjan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of FNJN opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?