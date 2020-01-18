B. Riley Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report released on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

