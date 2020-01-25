B. Riley Cuts Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $165.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a twelve month low of $116.69 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

