B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cinemark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?