B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

DLB opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 326,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

