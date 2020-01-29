B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 132,275 Shares of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 132,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,205.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 493,777 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,026,649.86.

NASDAQ BRPM opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

About Far Point Acquisition

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

