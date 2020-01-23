B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,391,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?