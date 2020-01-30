B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLNW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

