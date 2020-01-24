B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

