B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

