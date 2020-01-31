B. Riley Weighs in on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

