B. Riley Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

