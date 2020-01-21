B. Riley Weighs in on Cable One Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $31.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $31.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s FY2020 earnings at $43.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $52.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $62.45 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.60.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,630.63 on Monday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $834.63 and a 52-week high of $1,713.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,544.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,359.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a support level?