B. Riley Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

CMA opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

