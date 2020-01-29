B. Riley Weighs in on Finjan Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finjan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the software maker will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

FNJN stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan during the third quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

See Also: Float