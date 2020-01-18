B. Riley Weighs in on Ichor Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Ichor has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

