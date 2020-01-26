B. Riley Weighs in on ITUS Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ITUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

ITUS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. ITUS has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,620 over the last ninety days.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

