B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.55 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,155,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

