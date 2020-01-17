B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.08

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 684352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 106.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,627,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,748 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Overbought