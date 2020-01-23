B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.63.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.56. 1,877,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,231. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.63. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,345,000. Insiders have sold a total of 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

