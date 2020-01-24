B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 422336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,345,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

